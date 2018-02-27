Fire at Ubi industrial building forces workers to evacuate

SINGAPORE: Workers were evacuated from an industrial building at Ubi in the early hours of Tuesday (Feb 27) after a fire engulfed two storeys of a unit, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

No injuries were reported.

SCDF said it responded to the fire at the unit at 191 Ubi Avenue 4 at around 2am and extinguished the flames within two hours.

Eleven workers had evacuated themselves from the unit before the SCDF arrived while others were evacuated by police, SCDF said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.



Fire engulfed two storeys of the affected unit at 191 Ubi Ave 4. (Photo: SCDF)

The fire involved stockpiles of party supplies, such as balloons and inflatables, on the upper levels of the unit, it added.

SCDF added that firefighters faced "dark and smoke-logged conditions" and had to negotiate narrow stairs leading up to the mezzanine storage platform.



"Firefighters deployed two water jets as an immediate offensive firefighting tactic to control the blaze from within the building. Two additional water jets were also deployed to protect the adjacent units," SCDF said.



SCDF respond to a unit fire in a light industrial building at 191 Ubi Ave 4. (Photo: SCDF)