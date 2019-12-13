UK election: Singapore Prime Minister congratulates Boris Johnson on 'decisive' victory

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday (Dec 13) congratulated UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his election victory, saying the British people have given him a "strong and clear mandate".

Mr Johnson's Conservative Party won an outright majority in the House of Commons, taking up 364 of the 650 seats, gaining 47 seats to trump Labour's total of 203 seats.

That represents the biggest majority the Tories have held since Margaret Thatcher's win in 1987.

In his letter, Mr Lee expressed his “warmest congratulations” to Mr Johnson on his "decisive" victory, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement.

"The British people have given you a strong and clear mandate," he said.

Mr Lee expressed hope that the UK "will continue to be a strong advocate for free trade, multilateralism and a rules-based international order" as it negotiates future relations with the European Union and enhance relations with other partners, including in Southeast Asia.

The UK is a trusted and reliable partner of Singapore, Mr Lee said in his letter, noting the launch of a “partnership for the future” agreement between the countries in January 2019.

"We have developed many initiatives to deepen our partnership, including in areas such as digital government, cybersecurity, and green finance," said Mr Lee.

"We have a substantive agenda together, building on our longstanding ties in defence and security, trade and investments, and education, science and research."

Mr Lee said that he looks forward to working with Mr Johnson to further strengthen Singapore's and the UK's relationship in the coming years

"In the meantime, I wish you and your government every success in uniting the United Kingdom and delivering on your priorities, and hope you will find an opportunity to visit Singapore soon," he added.