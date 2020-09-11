71-year-old woman taken to hospital after four-vehicle accident in Clementi

SINGAPORE: A 71-year-old woman was taken to hospital after a four-vehicle accident at the junction of Ulu Pandan Road and Clementi Road on Friday morning (Sep 11), said authorities.

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving a taxi, two cars and a lorry shortly after 9am.

"A 71-year-old female car driver was conscious when conveyed to National University Hospital," said the Singapore Police Force.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also said it was alerted to the road traffic accident, adding that its personnel took the injured person to the hospital.



A photo of the accident posted by ROADS.sg on Facebook showed people standing around the crash area, while multiple vehicles were stuck at the junction, resulting in a jam along the roads.

Police investigations are ongoing.



