12-year-old among 10 people investigated for unauthorised redemption of face masks

SINGAPORE: A 12-year-old was among 10 people under investigation for their suspected involvement in three separate cases of unauthorised redemption of face masks from vending machines, said the police on Friday (Dec 11).



The vending machines were put up by Temasek Foundation as part of its nationwide mask distribution exercise.



In one case, a 47-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly using personal information that was illegally obtained to redeem more than 460 reusable face marks from a vending machine at Yio Chu Kang Community Centre.

Another case took place at Tanjong Pagar Community Centre.

"A 33-year-old woman is being investigated for her suspected involvement in a case of cheating for unauthorised redemption of two reusable face masks," said the police in a news release.



Separately, eight people, aged between 12 and 19 are being investigated for redeeming more than 90 reusable masks from vending machines in several locations without authorisation.



Footage from police cameras and closed circuit television cameras in the vending machines helped the police in identifying the suspects, authorities said.

The police said they have received similar reports of such cases in other residential estates and are working to apprehend the perpetrators.

"If you spot any suspicious person(s) loitering near any reusable masks vending machines, please contact the Police at 999 immediately," they added.



Police investigations into the three cases are ongoing.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.



For retaining illegally obtained personal information, offenders face a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$10,000 or both.

As part of Temasek's latest distribution exercise, every Singapore resident can get a free pair of antimicrobial face masks.

Members of the public who have difficulties redeeming their face masks from the vending machine are advised to contact Temasek Foundation at 1800 738 2000 between 9am to 9pm daily from Nov 23 to Dec 13.

They can also email Temasek Foundation at staymasked@temasekfoundation.org.sg.