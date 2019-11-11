New air-conditioned underpass to open at Stevens MRT station on Nov 23

SINGAPORE: Commuters will have access to an air-conditioned underpass at Stevens MRT station on the Downtown Line when it opens on Nov 23.

The underpass will connect commuters from the MRT station directly to Dunearn Road and Whitley Road, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a Facebook post on Monday (Nov 11).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pedestrians around the area "will be able to enjoy better and safer connectivity" crossing Dunearn Road and Bukit Timah Road said LTA.



The new underpass that will connect the Downtown Line's Stevens MRT station directly to Dunearn and Whitley Road. (Photo: Facebook/LTA)

LTA added: "Rain or shine, students from nearby schools like Singapore Chinese Girls’ School (SCGS) and St Joseph’s Institution (SJI) will have easier first and last mile connections to their train rides!"



The 65m-long underpass was constructed using a rectangular tunnel boring machine, maximising the use of the tunnel space and enabling works to be completed smoothly and ahead of time, LTA added.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Escalator to Exit C in the new underpass at Stevens MRT on the Downtown Line, which leads out to Dunearn Road and the Singapore Chinese Girls’ School. (Photo: Facebook/LTA)

Construction of the underpass was announced back in November 2017 by Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan.



It is the second tunnel to be built using the technology, after the one at Havelock station which is expected to open in 2021.





