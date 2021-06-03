Unemployment rates for Singapore citizens, residents dip in April

SINGAPORE: The unemployment rate for Singapore residents and citizens continued to dip in April, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday (Jun 3).

"The unemployment situation continued to improve in April 2021," MOM said in its April report on unemployment in Singapore.

The unemployment rate for citizens fell by 0.1 percentage point to 4.1 per cent, while the rate for Singapore residents fell from 4 per cent to 3.9 per cent.

Overall, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.9 per cent.

In total, 92,100 residents were unemployed in April, including 82,800 citizens, said the report. Residents refer to Singapore citizens and permanent residents.



Singapore's unemployment rate last peaked in September 2020 and has remained flat or declined from month to month since then.



Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said in a Facebook post on Thursday that he is mindful that the unemployment rate remains "elevated".

"We will continue to monitor our unemployment rates closely, especially as businesses in certain sectors are again faced with challenges with the recent tightening of measures in Phase 2 (Heightened Alert)," he said.



MOM said on Apr 24 that advance estimates showed total employment grew in the first quarter of 2021 for first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

MOM has been releasing monthly unemployment figures since July 2020. Previously, the rates were published quarterly.

