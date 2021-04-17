Singapore announces candidature for election to United Nation's main drug policymaking body

SINGAPORE: Singapore has announced its intention to run for membership in the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND), said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a media release on Saturday (Apr 17).

Membership for the term will be from 2024 to 2027.

The announcement was made by Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo during the 64th session of the commission, which was held in Vienna, Austria from Apr 12 to 16.

Mrs Teo attended the session virtually, along with officials from MHA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Central Narcotics Bureau, the Singapore Prison Service and the Health Sciences Authority.

The Commission on Narcotic Drugs is the UN's main drug policymaking body. It meets annually to review and analyse the global drug situation, develop strategies on international drug control and recommend measures to address the world drug problem.



The elections for membership will be held in April or May 2023.

SINGAPORE'S NATIONAL STATEMENT

Mrs Teo delivered Singapore’s national statement at the session on Apr 12, highlighting the country's harm prevention strategy against drugs and reiterating the need to protect Singaporeans' right to live in an environment free from drugs.



"As a global transshipment hub, with our excellent transportation links to all parts of the world, Singapore is vulnerable to being used not just as a market in itself, but as a transit point for drugs," said Mrs Teo.

"International cooperation to tackle the drug problem is therefore particularly salient for us. In this regard, Singapore reaffirms our strong support for the CND as the UN body with primary responsibility for drug related matters, and we are committed to working with the CND to strengthen international cooperation."

She noted that Singapore has been participating actively at the commission as an observer, and has contributed substantively to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and to regional initiatives through policy support and capacity building efforts.

Singapore would like to take its participation "to the next level" by running for membership, Mrs Teo said.

If elected, Singapore would "be able to contribute more significantly as a full fledged member", she added.

