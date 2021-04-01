Universities deny research misconduct allegations from former NTU staff member

SINGAPORE: The Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) have denied allegations of research misconduct following accusations from a former NTU employee.



In a statement on Thursday (Apr 1), an NTU spokesman said it has investigated the claims made against faculty members by Dr Mohamed Helmy, who was formerly employed with the university.



“No evidence of research misconduct was found and the investigation outcome had been conveyed to the affected parties,” said the NTU spokesman.

"NTU is committed to upholding the highest standards and international best practices in research, and has zero tolerance towards research misconduct,” the spokesman added.

“The University will not hesitate to take action against anyone found to be lacking in research integrity, including imposing sanctions such as expulsion or termination where necessary.”

On Saturday, a website surfaced detailing allegations of research misconduct across NUS, NTU, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and related agencies.

On the website, Dr Helmy identified himself as the writer making these claims as a former employee of NTU, and also uploaded a 294-page report on the matter.

Responding to CNA queries, NUS also said it was aware that Dr Helmy had circulated allegations of research misconduct and named some of its faculty members.

“The university has investigated and found these allegations to be untrue and groundless,” said the NUS spokesman.

Adding that NUS is committed to upholding the “highest standards” of research integrity and ethics, the spokesman said: “The university has established policies and procedures to ensure research compliance and integrity are observed by the academic and research community of NUS.”

