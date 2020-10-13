Four Indonesian men charged with unlawful entry into Singapore after boat caught on camera in sea off Tuas

SINGAPORE: Four Indonesian men have been arrested and charged with unlawful entry into Singapore, the Singapore Police Force said in a news release on Tuesday (Oct 13).

The men were first detected on Tuas Reclaimed Land at about 8.30pm on Oct 9 by the Police Coast Guard via its surveillance systems.

They were observed to have jumped off an unnumbered boat into the waters off Tuas Reclaimed Land before swimming towards the shore, the authorities said.



Photo of the four men jumping off an unnumbered boat off Tuas Reclaimed Land on Oct 9, 2020. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Officers from the Police Coast Guard, Jurong Police Division, Gurkha Contingent, Special Operations Command and Home Team Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Unit then responded to intercept the men, authorities added.



The men were arrested within five hours from the time of detection.

All four were charged in court on Oct 10 with unlawful entry into Singapore, which carries a jail term of up to six months and a minimum three strokes of the cane.

Thermal imaging of the four men detected to have entered Singapore illegally by sea, Oct 9, 2020. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

The suspects have been handed over to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority for further investigations, said police.

Police Coast Guard Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Cheang Keng Keong said: "The officers’ vigilance and excellent team work which resulted in the swift arrest are highly commendable.

"PCG will spare no efforts and will continue to take firm action against such offenders to safeguard our waters and sea borders against crime and security threats, including unauthorised entry into and departure from Singapore.”

