24 people investigated for breaching COVID-19 measures in unlicensed entertainment outlet

SINGAPORE: Twenty-four people have come under investigation for allegedly failing to comply with safe distancing measures in an unlicensed public entertainment outlet.

In a media release on Wednesday (Dec 2), the police said they conducted an enforcement operation at the outlet along Genting Lane on Nov 26.

Apart from the 13 men and 11 women investigated for breaching COVID-19 measures, police arrested 10 women for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Three of the women were also found to have overstayed in Singapore, they added.

Two men, aged 23 and 25, who are believed to the operators of the outlet will be investigated for flouting the Public Entertainment and Liquor Control Act.

If found to have provided public entertainment and liquor without a valid licence, the two men could be fined up to S$20,000.



The operation was led by the Bedok Police Division and supported by officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

“The police will continue to take tough enforcement actions against criminal activities during this period,” they said. “Those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.”



Under the COVID 19 (Temporary Measures) of Act 2020, offenders may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months, or both. Repeat offenders may be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to a year, or both.