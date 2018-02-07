'Unrealistic' for South China Sea code of conduct talks to conclude in a year: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE: ASEAN defence ministers are hoping that negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea will be expedited, although Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen has said it would be “unrealistic” for talks to conclude within a year.

“We hope that progress will be made,” Dr Ng told reporters on Wednesday (Feb 7), a day after the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) Retreat. “But in the meantime, from the defence community, how do you ensure that you reduce the risk of miscalculation and mishap, and if they do occur, how do you have measures to de-escalate?”

One mechanism through which tensions in the South China Sea can be managed is the Code of Unexpected Encounters (CUES) which sets ground rules on managing encounters between naval vessels.

Dr Ng said CUES, which was adopted by the ADMM-Plus countries last year, has made good progress. But he added that a similar concept covering the airspace is just as important.

"What happens if despite all the negotiations, two planes from opposite sides, or two or more sides, suddenly meet each other in mid-air or at sea? What do you do? You make a miscalculation, you can have a security incident of enormous impact," he said.

Dr Ng hopes such an agreement can be reached at the next ADMM-Plus meeting in October. He said there was “unanimity from the ASEAN states” for a similar code in the air, but conceded that it would be challenging to get all 18 ADMM-Plus countries to come to a consensus.

“If we do, I think it'll build confidence that even as we negotiate the code of conduct, there are measures in place which will reduce the risk of mishap or miscalculation,” he added.



ADMM-Plus countries include the 10 ASEAN member states plus eight countries, namely Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States.

Touching on ASEAN-China relations, Dr Ng said ASEAN defence chiefs recognised that China is an indispensable member for stability and progress in the Asia Pacific region, and that engagement with China has to be stepped up.

"The practical aspect to building that relationship with ASEAN and China, we felt would be the ASEAN-China Maritime Exercise, which the Chinese proposed a few years back,” he said.

“All 10 ASEAN countries accepted the invitation, and tasked Singapore to make it happen this year."

Dr Ng also reiterated the ASEAN defence chiefs' commitment to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation, and said they are looking to explore new forms of collaboration in areas like training, intelligence sharing and joint operations.