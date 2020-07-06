GE2020: 'Untrue' that Reform Party was not given due notice for constituency political broadcast, says IMDA

SINGAPORE: It is "untrue" that Reform Party (RP) - which is contesting in the five-member Ang Mo Kio GRC in the General Election - was not given due notice for its constituency political broadcast, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said on Monday (Jul 6).

All political parties were briefed on Jun 26, four days ahead of Nomination Day on Jun 30, on the format and recording schedules, said IMDA in a statement. The recordings for the broadcasts took place over Jul 2 to Jul 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The parties were also informed that the recording slots would be confirmed after Nomination Day, said IMDA.

"Representatives from RP were present and no concerns were raised," the authority said.

"Mr Kenneth Jeyeratnam’s assertions that the Infocomm Media Development Authority had not given due notice to the Reform Party ... are untrue," it said, referring to the party's secretary-general.

Advertisement

Advertisement

IMDA said in its statement that the recording schedules were sent to all political parties the day after Nomination Day. It also contacted Reform Party representatives via email and phone call, and they acknowledged receipt of the schedules.

"No queries or concerns were raised," said IMDA.

RP's constituency political broadcast was aired on Jul 3. Two of RP's candidates in the Ang Mo Kio team - Mr Charles Yeo and Ms Noraini Yunus - gave speeches. The other three candidates- Mr Jeyaretnam, chairman Andy Zhu and Mr Soh Guan Soon - were not present.

IMDA said in its statement that it is "not true" that Mr Jeyaretnam was not allowed to record a constituency political broadcast because he was serving a stay-home notice, adding that the authority "never received any request to do so".

It added that RP sent an email request half an hour before the recording slot on Jul 2 to postpone.

However, it was not possible to reschedule, as this would impact the recording for other parties and candidates, the authority said.

"Two RP representatives were already present on location, and they proceeded with their CPB recording," said IMDA.

All other parties and candidates were able to record their political broadcasts in accordance with the allocation rules and their allocated slots, it added.

Mr Jeyaretnam, who returned from the United Kingdom at the end of June, is serving a 14-stay home notice.

He had asked for a waiver of the stay-home notice issued to him upon his return to Singapore. This was rejected by the Ministry of Health, citing public health reasons.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates: https://cna.asia/telegram