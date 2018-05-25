Upgrades to Sengkang MRT and LRT stations by 2022: LTA

SINGAPORE: Sengkang residents can expect a more comfortable commuting experience with the upgrading of the Sengkang MRT and LRT stations, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (May 25).



The enhancement works include improved barrier-free access to the station, new dual-speed escalators leading to the platforms, and an additional lift for the MRT, LRT and mezzanine levels of Sengkang station.



LTA said it will also expand the current LRT train platform to create a more spacious area for commuters.



“The upgraded Sengkang MRT Station will serve existing commuters, upcoming residential developments in the vicinity of the train station as well as the Sengkang general and community hospitals," LTA said.



The contract tender is expected to be awarded by end-2018, with works expected to be completed by 2022.



To minimise inconvenience to commuters, the majority of enhancement works will be carried out during non-service hours.

LTA said it will also ensure that a lift at Sengkang MRT Station remains operational throughout the construction period.



An artist's impression of Sengkang Station's LRT platform before upgrading works. (Image: LTA)