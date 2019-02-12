More red-amber-green arrow lights along Upper Bukit Timah Road following accidents

SINGAPORE: Red-amber-green arrow traffic lights will be installed at several junctions along Upper Bukit Timah Road after a spate of accidents, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said.

There were 15 accidents on this road between 2017 and 2018, with eight involving vehicles that had been making right turns or U-turns, he said in a written answer to a parliamentary question by Member of Parliament Rahayu Mahzam on Monday (Feb 11).

Ms Rahayu had asked how many complaints were received about speeding vehicles at Upper Bukit Timah Road, particularly at night along the stretch outside Springdale and Southaven (I & II) condominiums.

She also asked how many accidents occurred in that area.

In his reply, Mr Shanmugam said that between 2017 and 2018, there were 14 calls and letters by members of the public to the traffic police about speeding vehicles along Upper Bukit Timah Road.



Eight of the cases occurred at night, but none of the reports involved the stretch of road outside the condominiums, he said.

Of the 15 accidents that occurred along Upper Bukit Timah Road, only one was likely caused by speeding, he added.

"To help motorists make right turns and U-turns more safely, LTA will install red-amber-green arrow lights at some traffic junctions along Upper Bukit Timah Road, including the stretch of road outside the two condominiums, by the end of this year," Mr Shanmugam said.

SPEED CAMERAS TO BE INSTALLED IF NECESSARY

Ms Rahayu also asked what would be done to reduce speeding in the area and whether speed cameras would be installed.

Mr Shanmugam said "prominent signage" has been installed outside Springdale condominium to remind motorists of the speed limit.

The traffic police will also continue to conduct regular enforcement operations in the area to deter vehicles from speeding, he said, adding that if necessary, speed cameras will be installed along the road.

A 25-year-old man died last October after the car he was in smashed into barricades and a tree along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

The accident, which happened at 1.30am, occurred near Springdale condominium.

LTA announced in April last year that it will install red-amber-green arrows in as many of the 1,600 traffic junctions in Singapore as possible in the coming years.



This means that motorists will have to wait for the arrow to turn green before making a right turn.

The announcement came after two fatal accidents at Clementi and Bukit Timah, where both drivers collided with oncoming vehicles while trying to turn right.

Red-amber-green arrows are usually implemented at junctions where the motorists' view is obstructed, at intersections near road bends or at major intersections where right-turning traffic does not have a good view of oncoming traffic, LTA said.

