Residents evacuated as fire engulfs furniture shop at Upper East Coast Road

SINGAPORE: Fire engulfed a furniture shop at 135 Upper East Coast Road early on Saturday morning (Feb 2), causing the evacuation of nearby residents.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it had responded to the fire at about 3.30am.

"Upon SCDF's arrival, the fire was well alight involving the contents of a furniture shop," said SCDF in its Facebook post at about 5.20am.

It said the fire was under control, and that the police had evacuated nearby residents as a safety precaution.

The fire had "fully engulfed" the furniture shop when SCDF arrived at the scene.

"SCDF quickly deployed its resources around the affected area to contain the fire," said the agency in a later Facebook update at about 6.40am.

Nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution. (Photo: Facebook / SCDF)

A total of 11 emergency vehicles and about 35 firefighters were deployed.

"At the height of the operations five water jets, including an unmanned firefighting machine, were used to bring the fire under control," said SCDF.

The fire was extinguished in about two hours, and damping down operations are ongoing, it added.

There were no reported injuries, said SCDF.

Residents who were evacuated have been allowed to return to their homes, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.



