Managing director 'fixated' with employee took upskirt videos of her over 2 years, gets jail and fine

SINGAPORE: Taking a liking to one of his employees, the managing director of a manufacturing firm took intrusive photos of the woman multiple times over more than two years.

He kept a collection of women's underwear like the brand the victim wore, and donned it himself while watching the videos he took of the employee.

Lin Li Hao, 46, was sentenced to 18 weeks' jail and fined S$600 on Friday (Nov 22) for 15 charges, mostly of insulting a woman's modesty, with another 26 charges taken into consideration.

Most of the offences were committed against his 33-year-old employee in the office, but also included similar acts against a visiting female auditor and a third unknown woman.

The victims' identities are protected by gag order, and the name of the company cannot be revealed as the main victim worked there as a sales executive for about five years from July 2011.



FIXATED WITH EMPLOYEE, HE TOOK CLIPS OF HER AT WORK

He began taking upskirt videos of the woman in February 2014 as he liked her, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Gail Wong, and first did so by filming up her dress at a workstation in their office.

For more than two years after this, he continued taking such clips of her in the office, under a table and in a toilet cubicle.

He did so in various situations, such as when the woman was next to him talking to a colleague, going up an escalator with him, and while they were in public places like malls or dining outlets.

On several occasions, he also entered a washroom where the woman was using the toilet and took clips of her by extending his phone into the cubicle.

This stopped in May 2016, when the Malaysian woman left the company and the country.

In March 2017, Lin got to know the second victim when she went to his company to do audit work. He was introduced to the 28-year-old woman along with other auditors, but remembered her as he felt "that she was his type, as he liked women who were reserved and had long hair".

"He did not have a girlfriend then and longed to have a woman like her," said the prosecutor.

He took a clip of the auditor in the toilet a few days after meeting her, which went unnoticed.

AUDITOR CATCHES HIM IN THE ACT, GASPS IN SHOCK

However, on Apr 4, 2017, Lin spotted the auditor walking past his office on her way to the women's toilet. He entered the toilet, squatted outside the cubicle the woman was in and filmed her from under the door.

The woman noticed the phone with its lens facing upwards and gasped in shock.

Lin quickly withdrew his phone and walked away hurriedly, but the woman ran out and saw Lin returning to his office.

When Lin asked her what happened, she replied "got somebody" and left without confronting him, as she thought it would be better to call the police, which she did later that day.

Meanwhile, Lin was afraid that he had been discovered. He drove around in his vehicle before deciding to return to face the consequences, but deleted the first clip he had taken of the auditor.

The police subsequently arrived at his firm and arrested him.

POLICE FIND 57 INTRUSIVE CLIPS ON HIS PHONE

They seized his phone, and a total of 57 intrusive videos of the employee and the auditor were found in the device. He also admitted to taking clips of a third unidentified woman.

Lin had taken the videos of his employee as he liked her, and of the auditor as she resembled the employee, the court heard.

Both of them were "sweet-looking and quiet", and Lin later admitted to a psychiatrist from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) that he took the videos as he derived pleasure from looking at them several times a day.

He told the psychiatrist that he had amassed a collection of the brand of women's underwear worn by the first victim.

"The accused would sometimes wear this underwear and watch the surreptitious videos recorded of the first victim, to masturbate in his bedroom," said the prosecutor.

ACCUSED HAD ASPERGER'S SYNDROME

District Judge John Ng on Friday said he found that the defence had been able to show that Lin had autism spectrum disorder level 1, also know as Asperger's syndrome.

"This employee is named in 38 of the total 41 charges against him," said the judge. "His diagnosed condition has provided us with an insight into his fixation with this employee victim."

While he accepted that Lin had a disorder, the judge said he agreed with the prosecution that the illness did not deprive Lin of his capacity to make conscious choices.

"He is able to appreciate the nature of his offending," said the judge. "As such, he knew that those acts were wrong when he committed them, and he had done so intentionally."

However he said the diagnosed condition allowed the court to make an adjustment downwards in the sentence.

"The offender, having an insight into his diagnosed condition, can now seek professional help, which he has started to do, to avoid repeating such acts in the future," said Judge Ng.

Lin was granted a deferment of his sentence to Dec 12.

For each charge of insulting a woman's modesty, he could have been jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.