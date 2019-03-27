URA Draft Master Plan: How it may affect the way you live, play and move about in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) launched its Draft Master Plan - a blueprint that charts out the Government’s plans for land use over the next 10 to 15 years - on Wednesday (Mar 27).

Here are the key points in the plan which could affect how and where you live, play and move about in Singapore.

NEW HOUSING

More homes will be built in the central business district (CBD) and Marina Bay area to boost the live-in population in the office-dominated area and bring more life to the area after working hours.

Keppel Club will be redeveloped for waterfront housing after the current lease expires in 2021.

New housing at Farrer Park will help more homebuyers live near the city, while new homes at Queensway and Tanglin Halt will also be introduced.

Future public housing in Dakota Crescent will be planned around the six preserved Singapore Improvement Trust blocks.

A mix of public and private housing is planned for waterfront living at the new car-lite Bayshore precinct.

MORE GREEN SPACES

Over the next 10 to 15 years, about 1,000 hectares of green space - nature reserves, nature areas, parks and park connectors - will be added to the 7,800 hectares of such land in Singapore currently.

The aim is to have more than 90 per cent of households within walking distance of a park.

Singapore can expect to have about 400km of park connectors over the next 15 years.

Parks will be connected by key recreational corridors such as the Round Island Route, progressively completed by 2035; the Rail Corridor, which will be fully connected by 2021; and the Coast-to-Coast Trail, which will be launched this weekend.

IMPROVED CONNECTIVITY AND COMMUNAL SPACES

Robinson Road could be transformed into a transit-priority corridor for public transport and active mobility. For example, more space may be given to buses, cycling paths and pedestrian walkways.

By 2021, all buildings in Downtown will be within a 10-minute walk to an MRT station.

For those who prefer to cycle, the existing 22km cycling network will be expanded by more than 5km in the Central area.

Singapore Racecourse may be transformed into a place for family-friendly activities.

Development for the 2,000-hectare Greater Southern Waterfront project stretching from Pasir Panjang to Marina East will begin within the next five to 10 years. The Pasir Panjang/Labrador area will be rejuvenated as a significant waterfront node and Singapore's first 230 kV underground substation will be developed next to Labrador Park MRT station.

The Pasir Panjang Power District will be given a new lease of life as a lifestyle and heritage destination.

Paya Lebar Air Base, which is set to be relocated, will free up 800 hectares of land, which is expected to be transformed into a new town.

RETAINING OUR HERITAGE

The former Bukit Timah Fire Station and Beauty World will be transformed into gateways for the surrounding nature and heritage attractions, such as the Coast-to-Coast Trail, Rifle Range Nature Park and the Rail Corridor.

The Former Station Master's Quarters opposite the Bukit Timah Railway Station will be conserved, and both buildings will be refurbished and repurposed with amenities.

In Farrer Park, familiar landmarks such as the Farrer Park Swimming Pool and the former boxing gym building will be retained to celebrate the sporting heritage of the area.

The arts, cultural, and heritage precinct comprising the Civic District, Bras Basah, Bugis, and Fort Canning will be expanded and enhanced with improvements to the public space.