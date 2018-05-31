URA, HDB release land for 1,880 homes, including EC in Tampines

SINGAPORE: The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Housing and Development Board (HDB) have released three sites for sale at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10.

The URA site at Dairy Farm Road, under the Confirmed List, is for residential development and commercial use at the first storey, authorities said in a press release on Thursday (May 31). The site at Sims Drive is for residential purposes and the site at Tampines Avenue 10 is slated for an HDB executive condominium.

All three sites have a lease of 99 years and can yield an estimated 1,880 residential units, with about 500 housing units at Dairy Farm Road, 680 at Sims Drive and up to 700 at Tampines Avenue 10.



The Dairy Farm Road land parcel, opposite Dairy Farm Nature Park, is more than 19,000 sq m in size and has a permissible gross floor area (GFA) of about 41,000 sq m.

It is expected to attract "a healthy level of competition" from developers due to its proximity to the Hillview MRT station and easy access to the Pan Island Expressway and Bukit Timah Expressway, said real estate firm JLL.

"Homes on this land parcel will enjoy good rental demand from expatriates as it is sited just adjacent to the soon-to-be completed international school (the German European School Singapore)," said JLL's head of research and consultancy Tay Huey Ying.



The tender for the Dairy Farm Road site will close at noon on Sep 4.

Applications for the other two sites are available under HDB's reserve list, meaning developers can trigger a tender for the sites if they indicate interest at a minimum price that is accepted by the Government.

JLL's Ms Tay expects both the Sims Drive and Tampines site to be triggered for sale.

The Sims Drive site, which is near the Sims Vista market and hawker centre, measures about 16,000sq m and has an estimated GFA of about 48,000 sq m.



The Tampines EC site is located near an international school, as well as other HDB blocks and condominiums. The site area is about 25,000 sq m and it has a maximum GFA of close to 70,000 sq m.



This land parcel holds "high potential" to be triggered for sale, said Ms Tay.

"Developers’ hunger for EC sites is evident in the 17 bids and record-breaking top bid attracted by the Sumang Walk EC GLS site when tender closed in February 2018," she noted.



Location plan for land parcel at Dairy Farm Road. (Image: URA)

Location plan for land parcel at Sims Drive. (Image: URA)