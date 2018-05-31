URA, HDB release land for 1,880 homes, including EC in Tampines

SINGAPORE: The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Housing & Development Board (HDB) have released three sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10 for sale.

The URA site at Dairy Farm Road is for residential development and commercial use at the first storey, authorities said in a press release on Thursday (May 31). The site at Sims Drive is for residential purposes and the site at Tampines Avenue 10 is slated for an HDB executive condominium.

Advertisement

All three sites have a lease of 99 years and can yield an estimated 1,880 residential units, with about 500 housing units at Dairy Farm Road, 680 at Sims Drive and up to 700 at Tampines Avenue 10.



The Dairy Farm Road land parcel, opposite the Dairy Farm Nature Park, is more than 19,000 sq m in size and has a permissible gross floor area (GFA) of about 41,000 sq m.

The Sims Drive site, which is near the Sims Vista market and hawker centre, measures about 16,000sq m and has an estimated GFA of about 48,000 sq m.



The Tampines EC site is located near an international school, as well as other HDB blocks and condominiums. The site area is about 25,000 sq m and it has a maximum GFA of close to 70,000 sq m.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The tender for the site at Dairy Farm Road will close at noon on Sep 4. Applications for the other two sites are available under HDB's reserve list.

Location plan for land parcel at Dairy Farm Road. (Image: Housing and Development Board)

Location plan for land parcel at Sims Drive. (Image: Housing and Development Board)