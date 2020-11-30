URA and LTA launch pilot tender for electric vehicle charging points in public car parks

SINGAPORE: More than 200 public car parks across Singapore may have charging stations for electric vehicles by the third quarter of 2022.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (Nov 30) announced the launch of Singapore's pilot tender for electric vehicle charging points at public car parks.

The tender covers the installation and operation of more than 600 charging points at more than 200 public car parks in housing estates, industrial estates, parks and community centres.

Successful tenderers will be required to install charging stations at their allotted car parks by the third quarter of 2022, said LTA and URA in a joint media release.

"The launch of the pilot tender marks a significant milestone in the expansion of Singapore’s public car park charging network," said the authorities.

Singapore is ramping up the installation of electric vehicle charging points, as part of plans to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles by 2040.

Earlier this year, the Government announced its plan to deploy up to 28,000 charging points in public car parks by 2030. Two-thirds of those will be in Housing Development Board (HDB) car parks, Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung said last month.

Singapore’s electric car population stands at about 1,190, or about 0.2 per cent of the 630,018 cars registered, according to LTA figures published last month.

There are now 1,800 charging points located islandwide, said URA and LTA in the press release on Monday.

Data and insights obtained from the tender will help shape the design and phasing of future tenders, which will be issued in batches over the coming years, said URA and LTA.

"Bringing charging points to more public car parks islandwide will provide drivers with greater convenience and accessibility, making electric vehicles a more attractive option," said Mr Lim Eng Hwee, chief executive officer of URA.

The chief executive of LTA, Mr Ng Lang, added that wider adoption of electric vehicles will "yield significant environmental benefits and improve liveability for all Singaporeans".

"Coupled with incentives such as the EV Early Adoption Incentive and the recently enhanced Vehicular Emissions Scheme, the increased availability of charging points will help to encourage more vehicle owners to choose electric vehicles," he added.

The tender is open until Mar 12, 2021.