Private property prices fall 1.1% in Q2: URA flash estimates

SINGAPORE: Private home prices in Singapore in the second quarter fell 1.1 per cent from the previous quarter, according to flash estimates by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Wednesday (Jul 1).



The private residential property price index decreased by 1.7 points from 152.1 points in the first quarter to 150.4 points in the second quarter.

"This represents a decrease of 1.1 per cent compared to the 1 per cent decrease in the previous quarter," said URA.

Prices of non-landed private residential properties in the Core Central Region decreased by 0.1 per cent, compared to the 2.2 per cent decrease in the previous quarter.

Those for the Rest of Central Region decreased by 1.9 per cent, compared to the 0.5 per cent decrease in the previous quarter.

Prices in Outside Central Region remained unchanged, compared to the 0.4 per cent decrease in the previous quarter.

As for landed properties, prices decreased by 2.7 per cent compared to the 0.9 per cent decrease in the previous quarter.

The flash estimates are compiled based on transaction prices given in contracts submitted for stamp duty payment and data on units sold by developers up until mid-June.

The statistics will be updated on Jul 24 when URA releases its full set of real estate statistics for the second quarter of 2020.

