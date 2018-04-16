URA seeks feedback on framework for using private property as short-term accommodation

SINGAPORE: The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is seeking public feedback on a proposed regulatory framework for the use of private residential properties as short-term accommodation.

In a press release on Monday (Apr 16), URA said it will launch a public consultation exercise on the proposed framework on using private residential properties for short-term accommodation such as those being offered on Airbnb's website.

The framework was developed after URA's public consultation exercise in 2015.

"Following a review of the feedback received, URA has worked with relevant agencies to develop a framework to regulate the use of private residential properties for short-term accommodation."

Detailing the proposed framework, URA said it includes "qualifying criteria for homes to be used as short-term accommodation; requirements and conditions which homeowners who use their properties for short-term accommodation must comply with; and the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders such as Management Corporations (MCSTs) and short-term accommodation platforms in ensuring that these activities are conducted in accordance with the proposed rules".

Under its proposal, URA suggested a "new use category" of short-term accommodation for private residential properties. Property owners would have to agree for this category to be applied to their private properties.

"For non-strata-titled properties (i.e. developments without Management Corporations, MCSTs), the owner(s) can decide on the matter, and put in an application to URA to be registered as STA, subject to the requirements highlighted below.



"For strata-titled properties (i.e. those governed by an MCST) such as apartments and condominiums, it is necessary to get the views of all strata-titled property owners, as each owner owns a share of the common property, as provided for in the Building Maintenance and Strata Management Act (BMSMA)," URA proposed.

URA said it recognised that it may not be practical to get a 100 per cent consensus from the owners and suggested that 80 per cent support of a short-term accommodation application would suffice.

The public can share their views on the proposed framework on URA's website until May 31, 2018.

URA's announcement comes as home-booking company Airbnb said in March that it was willing to make some concessions on short-term rentals in Singapore.

This came after two Singaporean Airbnb hosts pleaded guilty to unauthorised short-term letting in the first such cases under new rules introduced in Singapore last year on short-term property letting. They were fined a total of S$60,000 each.

