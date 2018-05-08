US Navy seaman missing in Singapore for two days

SINGAPORE: A United States Navy (US Navy) seaman has been missing in Singapore since Sunday.

In a post early Tuesday (May 8) Singapore time, Reddit user jms428 wrote that Seth Woods, a US Navy seaman, had gone missing in Singapore after getting off a ship with a friend.

Advertisement

"His friend went to 7-11 and he went to a smoking area to vape. When his friend came back he was gone, it's been over 30 hours," wrote the user, adding that Mr Woods' mother has been informed of his disappearance.

Lieutenant Commander Arlo Abrahamson, US Navy spokesperson in Singapore, told Channel NewsAsia that the navy was aware of the matter.

"The US Navy is aware of the situation and looking into the matter," he said. "We are cooperating with local law enforcement authorities."

Mr Woods' sister, Jodi Brown, appealed to members of the public in a Facebook post for information.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"My brother is currently missing in Singapore, he has been missing for 30 hours so if anyone hears from him please let my family know ... we don’t know much info but his shipmates are looking," she wrote on Tuesday morning.

According to the 24-year-old, it is not likely that Mr Woods, who is 18, would have deliberately run away.

"We just want him found safely," she told Channel NewsAsia. "He has a niece and nephew to get back to, please help us find him," she added, referring to her two children.



