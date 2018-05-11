US-North Korea summit in Singapore 'a historic, momentous event': PM Lee to Trump

SINGAPORE: The upcoming summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be a "historic and momentous event", Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told Mr Trump in a telephone call on Friday (May 11).

The prime minister said he looked forward to welcoming Mr Trump to Singapore for the summit on Jun 12, and that Singapore was honoured to host it and would "do our best to facilitate a smooth and successful meeting".

"This would be an important first step in the long process of securing lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement.

Mr Trump thanked Mr Lee for hosting the summit, added the ministry.

"He said there had been significant progress on this matter just in the last few months, and hoped that the summit would contribute to resolving this long outstanding issue," said MFA.

Mr Lee also invited Mr Trump to come to Singapore again in November this year to make a state visit, in conjunction with the 6th ASEAN-US Summit and 13th East Asia Summit.

President Trump said he would try his best to do so, said MFA.