US President Donald Trump to meet PM Lee, ahead of historic Trump-Kim summit

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is due to meet United States President Donald Trump on Monday (Jun 11), a day ahead of a historic summit between Mr Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



In an update on traffic arrangements, the Singapore Police Force said there will be temporary road closures in the vicinity of Anderson Road towards Orchard Road and that motorists can expect delays.

In support of DPRK-USA Spore Summit, road closures will be effected along roads in the vicinity of Anderson Rd towards Orchard Rd within the hour. Motorists can expect delays. Motorists encouraged to plan journeys early & follow directional signs & instructions from the Police. — SingaporePoliceForce (@SingaporePolice) June 11, 2018

Mr Trump arrived in Singapore on Sunday (Jun 10) at Paya Lebar Airbase, and was received by Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

The US president had cut short his time at the G7 summit in Canada to come to Singapore for the Tuesday meeting with Mr Kim, which is to be held at Sentosa’s Capella Hotel.



In a tweet this morning, Mr Trump said: "Great to be in Singapore, excitement in the air!"

Great to be in Singapore, excitement in the air! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

The unprecedented meeting, which is the first time a sitting US president meets a North Korean leader, will see the two leaders discuss Pyongyang’s denuclearisation, in return for economic help and security guarantees.



Mr Kim touched down at the Changi Airport on Sunday afternoon. He proceeded to the St Regis Hotel, where he is staying, before meeting PM Lee at the Istana later in the evening.



During the meeting, Mr Lee and Mr Kim discussed Singapore-North Korea relations, as well as developments in the North and the region.



Mr Lee also complimented the bold and admirable decision by Mr Kim and Mr Trump to come together for Tuesday’s summit.



"The entire world is focusing on the historic summit between the DPRK and the US, and thanks to your sincere efforts ... we were able to complete the preparations for the historic summit, and I would like to thank you for that," Mr Kim, speaking through an interpreter, told Mr Lee.



"I have the expectation that this (summit) will be very successful."



More than 2,500 journalists from around the world have converged on Singapore to cover the summit, and will be based at a media centre set up at the F1 Pit Building.

