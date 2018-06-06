US, Singapore reaffirm 'excellent and longstanding ties' as Balakrishnan visits Washington

SINGAPORE: Singapore and the United States reaffirmed "excellent and longstanding ties" as Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton in Washington during a working visit.

"At Minister Balakrishnan’s meetings with Secretary Pompeo and NSA Bolton, both sides reaffirmed the excellent and longstanding ties between Singapore and the US across the defence, economic and security spheres," a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) press statement said on Tuesday (Jun 5).



Mr Pompeo and Mr Bolton expressed support for Singapore’s chairmanship of ASEAN this year.

They discussed ways in which the US could deepen its "enduring strategic and economic interests" in the Asia Pacific and strengthen its engagement of the region, the statement added.

The US officials also expressed appreciation for Singapore's hosting of the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next week.

"Minister Balakrishnan welcomed the upcoming visit of President Trump and Chairman Kim to Singapore and expressed the hope that the upcoming summit would contribute towards lasting peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula," the statement added.



