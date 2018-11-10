US Vice President Pence to meet PM Lee during official visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: United States Vice President Mike Pence will meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during his official visit to Singapore next week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Saturday (Nov 10).

Mr Pence will be in Singapore from Nov 13 to 16 and will attend the 6th ASEAN-US Summit and the 13th East Asia Summit.

He will be accompanied by his wife Karen as well as senior officials from the Vice President’s Office, the National Security Council and the State Department.

Mr and Mrs Pence will also receive an official welcome ceremony at the Istana, and attend a ceremony where a new orchid hybrid will be named in their honour. Mr Lee will host Mr Pence and senior members of the US delegation to a breakfast meeting which will also include other Singapore ministers.

The White House had earlier said that Mr Pence would be attending the ASEAN Summit on behalf of US President Donald Trump. He will also also represent Mr Trump at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Papua New Guinea.

Mr Pence will also be visiting Japan and Australia and will hold meetings with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

National Security Advisor John Bolton will also join Mr Pence for the US-ASEAN Summit and East Asia Summit, as well as for the APEC meetings in Papua New Guinea.

