900,000 HDB households to get utilities rebate in October

SINGAPORE: About 900,000 Singaporean HDB households will receive a rebate of up to S$95 off their utilities bill this month, the Ministry of Finance announced on Monday (Oct 1).

Eligible households will each get a rebate of between S$55 and S$95, depending on their HDB flat type, in the latest instalment of the GST Voucher - Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate.



As announced in Budget 2018, eligible households will receive an additional S$20 per year (S$5 per quarter) for three years from 2019 to 2021. This will help households adjust to the carbon tax when it is implemented from 2019, said the ministry.



The rebate, which is part of the permanent GST Voucher scheme, is distributed every three months. It helps HDB households offset part of their utilities bills and serves to lower overall household expenses.

The total expenditure on U-Save rebates is expected to amount to S$280 million a year, the ministry said.