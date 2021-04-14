Vaccinated worker infected with COVID-19: More than 1,500 in same dorm test negative

SINGAPORE: More than 1,500 workers living in the same dormitory as a vaccinated migrant worker who was infected with COVID-19 have tested negative for the virus, said Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung on Wednesday (Apr 14).



In a Facebook post, Mr Ong also said that 156 of the worker's close contacts were quarantined, and all of them have tested negative so far. All of them will be tested again before they are discharged from quarantine.

The 23-year-old man from India, identified as Case 61822, was one of 20 COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday. He was Singapore's first dormitory case since Feb 28.

He is a lashing specialist employed by Seafront Support Company, and resides in a dormitory located at Brani Terminal Avenue.

According to MOH, the worker had completed the full COVID-19 vaccination regimen. He received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Jan 25 and the second on Feb 17.

"His job is to go onboard ships to secure and un-secure containers, before the port cranes move the containers. They don protective gear (masks, gloves and helmets) and are not allowed to interact with the ship crew," added Mr Ong in his Facebook post.



The worker had arrived in Singapore more than a year ago.

The man, who is asymptomatic, was detected when he was tested on Apr 7 as part of rostered routine testing. The man's pooled rostered routine testing result came back positive for COVID-19 on Apr 8 and he was immediately isolated, said MOH.

An individual test was done on Apr 9 and it came back positive the following day. He was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases by ambulance.

Mr Ong noted that epidemiological investigations are ongoing, but the key findings so far have found that the worker is carrying antibodies after vaccination.



"This case is just one data point, but it reinforced our understanding of the virus and vaccinations,” said the minister.

Firstly, that it was possible for vaccinated individuals to be infected.

"Second, notwithstanding; vaccines are very effective in protecting us from the more severe forms of the disease, and can significantly reduce the likelihood of the infected person to pass the virus to others," Mr Ong added.

"Hence, we continue to strongly encourage everyone to take the vaccine when it is your turn, to protect yourself and others."

