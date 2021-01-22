COVID-19 vaccination centre at Woodlands Galaxy CC starts with jabs for frontline workers
SINGAPORE: A vaccination centre at Woodlands Galaxy Community Centre has started operations, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said on his Facebook page on Thursday (Jan 21).
"Yesterday was day 1, with 200 vaccinations for frontline workers," said Mr Ong, who is a Member of Parliament for Sembawang GRC.
Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said last week that Singapore will have four vaccination centres operational by the end of January.
READ: More than 6,200 people vaccinated against COVID-19 as Government accelerates vaccination programme: Gan Kim Yong
The centres will be at Changi Airport Terminal 4, Raffles City Convention Centre, the former Hong Kah Secondary School and Woodlands Galaxy Community Centre.
Mr Ong added that Ms Poh Li San, MP for Sembawang West, visited the community centre with some grassroots leaders.
"She will soon be reaching out to the seniors to ensure that they too get vaccinated!" Mr Ong wrote.
Dozens more vaccination centres are expected to open in Singapore, with immunisation for the general public to begin next month starting with seniors aged 70 and above.
Mr Gan also said that government officials will be going door-to-door to encourage people to take COVID-19 vaccinations.
