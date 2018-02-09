Van catches fire on CTE

SINGAPORE: A van caught fire just before the Outram exit on the Central Expressway (CTE) on Friday (Feb 9) evening.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident along CTE towards AYE near the Outram Road slip road at about 5.20pm.





The fire has since been put out and no one was taken to the hospital, authorities said.



A video sent by a Channel NewsAsia reader showed flames engulfing a vehicle, while other footage uploaded to social media showed SCDF officers on the scene.

The van caught fire at CTE near Outram exit. (Photos: Facebook/KP Lau)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The van was completely engulfed in flames. (Photos: Facebook/KP Lau)

An electronic signboard warning of fire in the CTE tunnel on Friday (Feb 9).

An electronic signboard at the CTE tunnel entrance near Merchant Road also warned of a fire.

The Land Transport Authority sent out a series of tweets from 5.30pm warning of an accident in the CTE tunnel towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway before the Outram Road exit.

It advised motorists to avoid lanes 2 and 3.