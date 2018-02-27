Van crashes into police car along Braddell Road, driver injured

SINGAPORE: A van driver was taken to hospital after an accident with a Traffic Police car on Tuesday (Feb 27).

The police confirmed that they were alerted at about 4.20pm to an accident involving a Traffic Police car and a van along Braddell Road, towards Bartley Road.



The van driver, a 35-year-old man, was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, they added. Police investigations are ongoing.



A video circulating on chat app Telegram that recorded the accident's aftermath shows a florist's van that had crashed into the back of a police car.

