32 e-vaporisers, 635 liquid cartridges seized from car, SingPost POPStation locker

SINGAPORE: Thirty-two electronic vaporisers and 635 electronic liquid cartridges have been seized from a 27-year-old Singaporean man, authorities said on Thursday (Jul 11).

Six vaporisers and 223 cartridges were found hidden in the gear shift compartment of his Singapore-registered car after arriving at Woodlands Checkpoint last Friday, according to a joint press release by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).



The man, who was suspected to be under the influence of drugs, was referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and HSA for investigations.

Authorities said the suspect had hidden another 26 vaporisers and 412 liquid cartridges in a SingPost POPStation locker.

E-vaporisers and e-liquid cartridges seized from SingPost POPStation locker. (Photo: HSA)

He is assisting HSA and CNB with investigations, the press release stated. If found guilty, the suspect could be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

The use, purchase or possession of electronic vaporisers is also punishable with a fine of up to S$2,000.

Fifteen people have been found peddling electronic vaporisers between April and June, HSA said, adding that these cases are currently under investigation.

“HSA takes a very serious view of the smuggling and peddling of e-vaporisers and will continue to clamp down on such activities,” the statement read.

“Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore’s security. ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers, cargos and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contrabands across our borders.

“The same methods of concealment used by contraband smugglers may be used by terrorists to smuggle arms and explosives to carry out attacks in Singapore.”