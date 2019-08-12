'Vegetation fire' breaks out near East Coast Park

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out near East Coast Park on Monday night (Aug 12).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a case of "vegetation fire" at about 9pm at the junction of Marina East Drive and East Coast Park Service Road.

Photos and videos sent to CNA show flames and thick smoke rising from the area.



The Singapore Civil Service Force (SCDF) was attending to a fire near East Coast Park on Aug 12, 2019. (Photo: CNA reader)

The fire was still raging at 10pm, said CNA reader Chris Ngu Dow Lon, who saw the fire from an overhead bridge at East Coast Park.

SCDF said in an update at 10.30pm that the fire is under control. ​​​​​​​

Five fire engines, one red rhino and two supporting vehicles were deployed to the scene.

No injuries were reported, said SCDF.

