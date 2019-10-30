Vehicular Emissions Scheme extended until December 2020

SINGAPORE: The existing Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES) for newly registered cars, taxis and imported used cars will be extended by a year until Dec 31, 2020.



The extension is intended to continue encouraging the purchase of cleaner car models, the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a joint media release on Wednesday (Oct 30).



There will be no change to the scheme during the extension.



The VES, which came into effect on Jan 1, 2018, was aimed at encouraging buyers to choose car models with lower emissions across five pollutants in order to help reduce carbon emissions, improve ambient air quality and thereby improve public health.

These pollutants are carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter.



Under the scheme, rebates or surcharges are granted based on how clean the vehicle’s emissions are.



(Image: One Motoring website)

According to the media release, the scheme has been effective in encouraging the uptake of cleaner car models.



Between July 2018 and June 2019, the number of new cars registered in Certificate of Entitlement (COE) categories A and B that qualify for rebates under VES Bands A1 and A2 has collectively increased by about 60 per cent.



Within the same period, the number of new cars subject to surcharges under VES Bands C1 and C2 has collectively fallen by about 14 per cent.



“Motor dealers are encouraged to introduce cleaner car models to the market during the extension. The scheme will be reviewed regularly, taking into consideration its impact on motorists’ purchasing decisions and advances in vehicle technology,” the media release said.

