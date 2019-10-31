Done with your drink? Dump it in a 'reverse vending machine' and earn grocery vouchers

SINGAPORE: The next time you are done with your bottled or canned drink, don't dump it into a garbage bin.

Drinks manufacturer Fraser and Neave (F&N) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Thursday (Oct 31) they will be installing 50 smart vending machines across Singapore by March next year to encourage consumers to recycle.

Instead of dispensing drinks like a regular vending machine, the Recycle N Save machines will give out S$0.20 FairPrice coupons for every four empty plastic drink bottles and aluminium drink cans deposited into them.

"In everyday life, simple green habits can be easily developed over time which will help protect the environment and the world we live in," F&N and NEA said in a joint release.

"(This initiative) aims to encourage Singaporeans to adopt an eco-conscious lifestyle by offering them a convenient and rewarding way to recycle empty plastic drink bottles and aluminium drink cans," they added.

Ten of the reverse vending machines - which can also identify and sort the cans and bottles - have already been installed, including in Waterway Point, NEX Mall, Our Tampines Hub and Jurong Point.

The remaining 40 will be installed nationwide by March 2020.

The reverse vending machine was unveiled on Thursday, Oct 31, at Our Tampines Hub by guest-of-honour, Minister for the Environment and Water Resource Masagos Zulkifli (centre). (Photo: F&N Foods)

Aside from making it more convenient for the public to recycle their bottles and cans, the machines are also part of NEA's effort to test out different public collection systems, said Mr Tan Meng Dui, CEO of NEA.

Updates on new locations of the reverse vending machines can be found on the initiative’s microsite, RecycleNSave.sg.