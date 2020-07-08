Vendor fined S$2,500 for illegally importing fresh vegetables from Malaysia

SINGAPORE: A vegetable vendor was fined S$2,500 on Wednesday (Jul 8) for illegally importing fresh vegetables from Malaysia.

Chan Poh Seng, licensee of Chye Soon Vegetables Trader, was caught in December last year when officers from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) detected 127kg of under-declared vegetables in consignments imported from Malaysia.

The illegal consignments were seized, SFA said in a media release.

Illegally imported food products are of unknown sources and pose a food safety risk, the agency said.

“In Singapore, food imports must meet SFA’s requirements and food safety standards. Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied by a valid import permit," the agency added.

Those found to have illegally imported fresh fruits and vegetables could be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

