Veteran actor J A Halim dies aged 71

SINGAPORE: Veteran local actor J A Halim died early on Friday (Dec 13) morning in Tan Tock Seng Hospital. He was 71.

His daughter Ms Nina Halim wrote on her Instagram page that her father's body would be taken to the Alsagoff Mosque, where the initial burial rites will be conducted. He is expected to be buried at the Muslim cemetery in Choa Chu Kang at around 11am.



The actor suffered a stroke at about 9am on Wednesday, BERITAmediacorp reported. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors confirmed a blood vessel had burst, causing internal bleeding in a part of his brain.

Family of artistes: (From left) Fizah Nizam, Helmindra Halim, Nina Halim, Aminah Ahmad and J A Halim. (Photo: Mediacorp Suria)

He fell into a coma at 4am on Thursday and did not regain consciousness.

Mr J A Halim's career in the local entertainment industry spanned more than 50 years.

His works included the short anthology 7 Letters and Naluri Ayah. He recently starred in the movie Gunting, which was also turned into a TV series featuring Taufik Batisah and Kin actress Adlina Adil.

The movie role earned him the award for Best Actor In A Supporting Role at Mediacorp Suria's biennial awards show Pesta Perdana.

Mr J A Halim with the cast of Gunting. (Photo: Instagram/J A Halim)

Mr J A Halim, whose real name is Ab Khalim Jamaludin, will also make an appearance in a soon-to-be aired short film series A Mother's Heart, which also features his actress wife Mdm Aminah Ahmad. The series will be shown on the various Mediacorp TV channels as well as the Merdeka Generation website.

He leaves behind his wife and two children, Ms Nina Halim and her younger brother Helmindra. He also leaves behind five grandchildren and a daughter-in-law Fizah Nizam.

