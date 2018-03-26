Primary school vice-principal on trial for committing indecent acts on boy

SINGAPORE: The former vice-principal of a primary school went on trial on Monday (Mar 26) for sexually abusing a teenage boy over a span of three years.

The 55-year-old man is accused of committing indecent acts with a child and for having “carnal intercourse” with the boy from 2003 until 2006.

The victim was 14 when the vice-principal allegedly stroked his private parts in the gym of a school located in the northern part of Singapore. He is now 29.

According to court documents, the man did it again twice in 2004 at his flat in Woodlands. He took it a step further in 2005 and 2006, engaging in oral sex with the boy several times, charge sheets showed.

The vice-principal was hauled to court and charged in 2017.



He faces nine charges, including three under the Children and Young Persons Act for performing oral sex on the victim and for getting the victim to reciprocate.

He also faces six counts under Section 377 of the Penal Code for having “carnal intercourse” with the teenager, who testified against his abuser on Monday.

If found guilty of voluntary carnal intercourse, he could be jailed up to 10 years, and fined.

First-time offenders who commit an obscene act on a minor can be jailed up to five years, fined up to S$10,000 or both for each charge.

The trial continues on Tuesday.

