Victoria Junior College student positive for COVID-19; more than 100 students, staff members quarantined

SINGAPORE: A student from Victoria Junior College (VJC) has tested positive for COVID-19, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Saturday (May 8).

Her infection has not been linked to previous cases.

She was last in school on May 5 and developed symptoms of acute respiratory infection later that day, said MOE, adding that she consulted a doctor on May 6.

A total of 95 students and eight staff members who had been in close contact with the student have been placed on quarantine order.

"Given that this is currently an unlinked case, and with the increase in the community cases, other students, staff, vendors and visitors of the school are required by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to undergo COVID-19 swab tests," said MOE.



About 2,200 of them will be tested by May 10.

VJC will move to full home-based learning for a week from Monday, said MOE, adding that school premises have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.



"As it will take some time to complete and finalise the results of the COVID-19 swab tests, VJC will conduct full home-based learning from Monday, May 10 to Friday, May 14 in the first instance," said MOE.

The ministry said it will continue to monitor the situation closely, as well as work with the school and parents to ensure the well-being of employees and students.

"With the increase in the number of local cases over the past week, we urge all students and staff to continue practising good personal hygiene and adhering to safe management measures," said MOE.

"This includes wearing masks, washing hands frequently, wiping down equipment and tables, seeing a doctor if they are sick and returning to school only when fully recovered."

The VJC student was not among the community infections in MOH's daily case count on Friday.

There were seven community cases among the 20 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore on Saturday.



