Victoria Junior College to resume classes after students, staff test negative for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Physical lessons will resume at Victoria Junior College (VJC) on Monday (May 17), after all students, staff members and vendors tested negative for COVID-19.

The school shifted to full home-based learning on May 10 after one of its students contracted COVID-19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 2,200 people who had been in the school were tested for the virus. More than 100 students and staff members were also quarantined.



Now that all have tested negative for the virus, physical lessons will resume as planned, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a statement on Thursday.



The student who tested positive was last in school on May 5 and developed flu-like symptoms after school that day and a fever on May 6. She went to a clinic the same day and was tested for COVID-19, with results coming back positive the next day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Epidemiological investigations by the Ministry of Health have found that the student is linked to the Changi Airport cluster.

The student, identified as Case 62941, visited the Kopitiam food court at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on May 3, the day two other COVID-19 cases were there.

Advertisement

"The school will continue to monitor the well-being of all students and staff, as well as ensure the implementation of all necessary safe management measures," said MOE.

The update comes after the ministry said that Yio Chu Kang Primary School will conduct home-based learning from May 14 to May 17 after one of its students tested positive for COVID-19.

Students and staff who were in close contact with the student have also been placed on a quarantine order.

Another school, Edgefield Secondary, resumed physical lessons on May 10 after moving to full home-based learning for four days after one of its students contracted COVID-19.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus