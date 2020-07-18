Investigations launched after videos of dog being repeatedly beaten circulate online; man in video identified

SINGAPORE: The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) is investigating an alleged case of animal mistreatment after videos circulating online showed a dog being abused.

The man seen in the videos has been identified, the National Parks Board (NParks) – a cluster AVS is a part of – said on Saturday (Jul 18) in an interim update in response to CNA’s queries.

It added that preliminary investigations showed the videos were filmed a few years ago. Since the filming of the videos, the dog has been adopted by another person.

“The dog is in good physical condition and is well taken care of by its current owner,” said Ms Jessica Kwok, group director of AVS at NParks.

“As investigations are ongoing, we ask the public to allow it to run its proper course.

"We thank the public for their concern over the dog’s safety."

In the videos posted online, a man can be seen holding a dog by its neck and head while repeatedly hitting both its body and face. He was then seen swinging the dog by its hind legs.

Earlier on Saturday, SPCA Singapore posted an appeal on Facebook, urging people to come forward with information about the man seen in the videos and the dog’s location.

It added later it had received information on the suspect’s identity and whereabouts.

“We thank the public for their prompt assistance.

“The authorities were quick to respond this morning and have visited the unit,” SPCA Singapore said.

