No reports of Singaporeans injured in Vienna terrorist attacks: MFA

SINGAPORE: There have been no reports of Singaporeans injured in the Vienna terrorist attacks, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 3).

"Singapore strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in central Vienna, Austria, on Nov 2, 2020, which have led to the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives," said an MFA spokesperson.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and wish the injured a swift recovery."

Four people were killed after a gunman went on a rampage in the heart of Vienna on Monday.

Witnesses described crowds being fired on in bars as people enjoyed a last evening out before the start of a nationwide COVID-19 curfew. Six locations in central Vienna were attacked, starting outside the main synagogue, which was closed.

The suspected killer, who was shot dead by police, was identified as a 20-year-old Islamic State group supporter. Police said they are investigating the possibility that further assailants may still be at large, and several neighbouring countries have stepped up border checks.

The MFA said it has reached out to eRegistered Singaporeans in the affected area.

"Singaporeans in Vienna should remain vigilant, follow the advice of the local authorities and keep in touch with family members and friends so that they know you are safe," said the ministry.

Those who require consular assistance should contact the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at 6379 8800/8855 or mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg.