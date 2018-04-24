Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to make official visit to Singapore on Wednesday

SINGAPORE: Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will make an official visit to Singapore from Apr 25 to Apr 27 at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

A statement from Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday (Apr 24) said that Mr Phuc’s visit is taking place as Singapore and Vietnam celebrate 45 years of diplomatic relations this year.

Mr Phuc will call on President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee who will host a welcome ceremony and an official dinner in his honour.

The Vietnamese leader will attend the Vietnam-Singapore Business Dialogue jointly organised by Enterprise Singapore, Singapore Business Federation and Singapore Manufacturing Federation.

He will also visit the Government Technology Agency of Singapore and PSA Singapore.

In addition, Mr Phuc will visit the Singapore Botanic Gardens and attend an orchid naming ceremony.

Prime Minister Phuc will be accompanied by his spouse, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Ming as well as other ministers and senior government officials.