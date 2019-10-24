Vietnamese woman charged with offering bribe to Singapore police officer to escape custody

SINGAPORE: A Vietnamese woman was charged on Thursday (Oct 24) with offering a bribe to a Singapore police officer to release her from custody, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said.

Nguyen Loan Anh, 49, was on a 30-day social visit pass when she was arrested on Oct 13 at Hoover Hotel in Balestier over suspected vice activities.

While in police custody, she offered an unspecified amount of money to Sergeant Siti Nurshalina Rosly, a Singapore Police Force officer with the Criminal Investigation Department, to release her.

“The bribe offer was immediately rejected by SGT Siti and the matter was reported to the CPIB,” the bureau said.

CPIB also commended the officer for “her act of integrity which exemplifies one of the core values of the Public Service”.

Nguyen was charged under Section 6(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. If found guilty, she faces up to five years’ jail and a fine of up to S$100,000.

