Viral video purportedly showing 'citizen arrest' of alleged molester may be road dispute

SINGAPORE: A video circulating on social media and alleging that a young man was arrested by three men after he "squeezed a lady's buttocks" may be showing a road dispute instead.

The video on Facebook page ROADS.sg shows three older men forcibly holding onto a younger man before pushing him to the ground in an incident that allegedly took place on Monday (Mar 5) at about 6.50pm.

It garnered more than 600 shares in 15 hours, with some Facebook users praising the three men for their "public spiritedness" while others criticised them for forcibly restraining him.

"Citizens arrest happening at Braddel (sic) Road underpass," the video caption declared. "Apparently, this guy rides bicycle and squeeze a lady’s buttocks."

Channel NewsAsia, however, understands that while the date and time of the incident are accurate, the nature of the dispute was inaccurate.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the young man in the video, a 23-year-old cyclist, was riding in front of SBS Transit bus service 153 along Upper Serangoon Road.

When the bus captain honked at him to speed up, the cyclist braked abruptly, forcing the bus driver to brake suddenly.

The bus captain and two passengers then alighted to confront the cyclist, who attempted to walk away.

The altercation shown in the video happened when one of the men took out his phone and started filming the cyclist, who then tried to snatch the phone away. All of the parties involved were injured during the scuffle, Channel NewsAsia understands.

When contacted, the police said that they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt along Upper Serangoon Road towards Potong Pasir at about 6.50pm on Monday.

A 23-year-old man was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing, they added.

When contacted for comment, SBS Transit said: "This is a police matter."