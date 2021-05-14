Visitors with travel history to Vietnam to serve 21-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities

SINGAPORE: Visitors with recent travel history to Vietnam will have to serve a 21-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (May 13).



Previously, travellers were required to serve 14 days of their stay-home notice at a dedicated facility and an additional seven days at a place of residence or self-sourced accommodation.

The change is due to a "recent increase" in COVID-19 cases reported by Vietnam, and takes place with immediate effect, MOH said in a press release.

Travellers who have not completed their 14-day stay-home notice at a dedicated facility by 11.59pm on May 15 will have to serve the additional seven days at their current facility. They will be contacted regarding the additional costs to be paid.

To "minimise movement and risk of transmission", those currently serving their stay-home notice at a place of residence or self-sourced accommodation will be required to complete their 21-day stay-home notice at their current location.



Travellers serving 21-day stay-home notices will undergo COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests on arrival, day 14 of their stay-home notice and before the end of the 21-day period.



"Travellers from Fiji are still allowed to serve the additional 7-days at their place of residence," MOH said.



Vietnam reported its first community COVID-19 case in more than a month on Apr 29, with other clusters emerging since.

Several cases have been linked to people who tested positive after their two-week stay in hotel quarantine had ended.



