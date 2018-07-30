Vivian Balakrishnan 'confident' of working closely with Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin

SINGAPORE: Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said he was "confident" that he and his Malaysian counterpart, Saifuddin Abdullah, will be able to "work closely together".



Mr Saifuddin is in Singapore from Monday to Tuesday for an introductory visit.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Jul 30), Dr Balakrishnan said during his meeting with Mr Saifuddin, they "took stock of the wide-ranging cooperation between Singapore and Malaysia" and "exchanged ideas on new opportunities to work on together."



"I also took the opportunity to also welcome Dato' Saifuddin to the ASEAN circuit," added Dr Balakrishnan, who also hosted Mr Saifuddin and his wife, Norlin Shamsul Bahri, to a lunch.



Dr Balakrishnan wrote: "I am confident we can work closely together on a forward-looking agenda to strengthen our bilateral ties and regional cooperation."

In a statement on Sunday, the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Mr Saifuddin will call on President Halimah Yacob, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean during his visit.



