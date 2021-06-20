Vivian Balakrishnan to make official visit to Hanoi

SINGAPORE: Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will be on an official visit to Hanoi from Sunday (Jun 20) to Wednesday, at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son.

During the visit, Dr Balakrishnan will meet Mr Son, as well as Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh.

The foreign ministers will sign a renewed agreement on the Study Visit Programme and Executive Education Programme for Vietnam officials from 2021 to 2023, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

“The ministers will also discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of post-COVID-19 recovery and digital economy,” it added.

Dr Balakrishnan will meet Hanoi Party Secretary Dinh Tien Dung, president of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien, and chairman of the CPV Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung during the four-day trip.

He will also deliver remarks at the High Level Opening of the Asia Europe Meeting (ASEM) High Level Policy Dialogue, MFA said.

The meeting, titled ASEM at 25: Strengthening Asia-Europe Partnership in a Transforming World, is organised by Vietnam to commemorate the 25th anniversary of ASEM.

MFA officials will accompany Dr Balakrishnan on the trip.

