Vivian Balakrishnan to make official visit to North Korea before Trump-Kim summit

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will make an official visit to Pyongyang on Thursday (Jun 7) at the invitation of his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho.

This comes on the back of his working visit to Washington on Tuesday when he met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Advertisement

Dr Balakrishnan said Singapore is "happy to play (its) part for world peace" in hosting the Jun 12 summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

During his two-day visit to Pyongyang, Dr Balakrishnan will also call on Kim Yong Nam, the President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday.

It added that Dr Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from MFA.

